TAXI UBER PROTEST

Taxi drivers protesting in Melbourne. (AAP Source: Taxi drivers protesting in Melbourne. (AAP
Published 11 May 2016 at 2:32pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Taxi drivers in Melbourne have brought several parts of the C-B-D to a standstill (tue), protesting against what they call a system that's allowing ride-sharing service Uber to take over the industry. Creating a blockade in front of the state's parliament, drivers then picketed the office of the Victorian premier, warning the action will continue until Uber is regulated.
Published 11 May 2016 at 2:32pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share