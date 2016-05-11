SBS Tigrinya

TAXI UBER PROTEST

Taxi drivers protesting in Melbourne. (AAP

Published 11 May 2016
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Taxi drivers in Melbourne have brought several parts of the C-B-D to a standstill (tue), protesting against what they call a system that's allowing ride-sharing service Uber to take over the industry. Creating a blockade in front of the state's parliament, drivers then picketed the office of the Victorian premier, warning the action will continue until Uber is regulated.

