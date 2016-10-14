THAI KING DIES

A young woman holds a picture of a young King Bhumbibol Adulyadej after news of his death aged 88. (AAP) Source: A young woman holds a picture of a young King Bhumbibol Adulyadej after news of his death aged 88. (AAP)
Published 14 October 2016 at 12:07pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 12:45pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (poo-mee-PAHN an-doon-yah-DAY) has died at the age of 88. The Royal Palace confirmed the news, but without giving a reason for his death.
Published 14 October 2016 at 12:07pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 12:45pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share