THAI KING DIES

A young woman holds a picture of a young King Bhumbibol Adulyadej after news of his death aged 88. (AAP)

A young woman holds a picture of a young King Bhumbibol Adulyadej after news of his death aged 88. (AAP)

Published 14 October 2016 at 12:07pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 12:45pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (poo-mee-PAHN an-doon-yah-DAY) has died at the age of 88. The Royal Palace confirmed the news, but without giving a reason for his death.

