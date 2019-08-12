SBS Tigrinya

Tour of Pologne, Tsgabu and Merhawi; Ethiopian stadiums suspended by CAF

Petru Mamu finishes second at the Swiss Alps

Published 12 August 2019 at 6:48pm, updated 12 August 2019 at 7:49pm
Weekly Sport (12/08/19) Petru Mamo finishes second in Swiss Alps CAF suspends Ethiopian stadia from hosting games, grants temporary permission to two Tour of Pologne finishes, Tsgabu Grmay finished fourth on the final day, Merhawi Kudus finishes second on Mountain sprint Eritrea to host CAF tournament

