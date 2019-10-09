SBS Tigrinya

Turkish forces head towards Syrian border

SBS Tigrinya

Turkish armed vehicles vehicles and military reinforcements moving towards deployment zone

Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2019 at 10:28pm, updated 9 October 2019 at 10:35pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Turkey has begun preparations to launch a long-threatened offensive in Syria that could target Kurdish forces. The country has deployed military forces to the Syrian border just hours after the US effectively gave Ankara the green light by withdrawing American troops.

Published 9 October 2019 at 10:28pm, updated 9 October 2019 at 10:35pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ