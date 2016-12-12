UN GUTERRES

New UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres (AAP) Source: New UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres (AAP)
Published 13 December 2016 at 9:17am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Guterres (ahn-TOHN-ee-o goo-TEH-rehsh) has been sworn in as the ninth United Nations secretary-general. Mr Guterres will replace Ban Ki-moon, who served two terms.
