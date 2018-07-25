Understanding the NDIS

Source: Getty Images
Published 25 July 2018 at 8:55pm, updated 25 July 2018 at 8:58pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The National Disability Insurance Scheme, or NDIS, provides Australians who have a permanent and significant disability with support. Since its roll out in 2016, the NDIS has helped almost a hundred and fifty thousand people. But some Australians from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds are being left behind.
