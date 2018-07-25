SBS Tigrinya

Understanding the NDIS

SBS Tigrinya

Living with disability

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 July 2018 at 8:55pm, updated 25 July 2018 at 8:58pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The National Disability Insurance Scheme, or NDIS, provides Australians who have a permanent and significant disability with support. Since its roll out in 2016, the NDIS has helped almost a hundred and fifty thousand people. But some Australians from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds are being left behind.

Published 25 July 2018 at 8:55pm, updated 25 July 2018 at 8:58pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ