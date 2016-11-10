SBS Tigrinya

US ELEX WORLD

SBS Tigrinya

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gives an address in response to the U.S. presidential election (AAP)

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gives an address in response to the U.S. presidential election (AAP) Source: Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gives an address in response to the U.S. presidential election (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2016 at 2:37pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Reaction to Donald Trump's win outside the United States has been mixed. And Mr Trump's pre-election promise to build a wall between the US and Mexico has now pricked further apprehension south of the border.

Published 10 November 2016 at 2:37pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ