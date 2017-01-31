US IMMIG DEFEND

SBS Tigrinya

Council on American-Islamic Relations national executive director Nihad Awad speaks, (AAP)

Published 31 January 2017 at 12:27pm
United States President Donald Trump is defending his controversial travel and immigration ban despite widespread condemnation, lawsuits and nationwide protests. The measures temporarily prevent entry to the US by migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

