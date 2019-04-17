US MUSLIMS RNF

Source: AP
The feud between US President Donald Trump and Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar shows no signs of going away with Ms Omar saying she has faced increased death threats since Mr Trump spread a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
