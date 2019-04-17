SBS Tigrinya

US MUSLIMS RNF

SBS Tigrinya

Feature

Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 April 2019 at 10:53am, updated 17 April 2019 at 10:55am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The feud between US President Donald Trump and Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar shows no signs of going away with Ms Omar saying she has faced increased death threats since Mr Trump spread a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Published 17 April 2019 at 10:53am, updated 17 April 2019 at 10:55am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ