Published 7 March 2017 at 2:57pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
United States president Donald Trump has signed a revised executive order banning citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries from travelling to the country. Unlike the first travel-ban order, Iraq has been removed from the list of targeted countries after it agreed to increasing checks on its citizens.
