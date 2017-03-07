SBS Tigrinya

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson

Published 7 March 2017 at 2:57pm
By Beyene Semere
United States president Donald Trump has signed a revised executive order banning citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries from travelling to the country. Unlike the first travel-ban order, Iraq has been removed from the list of targeted countries after it agreed to increasing checks on its citizens.

