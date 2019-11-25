Violence in eastern Sudan kills at least six people

Source: Reuters
Published 25 November 2019 at 10:03pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Tigrinya Daily News (25/11/2019) * Unions could soon be more easily de-registered and their officials disqualified * The latest newspoll suggests the Coalition is ahead of Labor on a two-party preferred basis, 51 per cent to 49 * Quarterly decline in the number of H-I-V diagnoses, despite an increase in testing (NSW report) * Ethnic violence in east Sudan
Published 25 November 2019 at 10:03pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share