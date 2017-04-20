SBS Tigrinya

Published 20 April 2017 at 12:12pm
By Beyene Semere
The Turnbull Government is pressing ahead with sweeping changes to Australia's skilled migration system, as its abolition of the contentious 457 visa comes into effect. (wed) The new system means many migrant workers will no longer have any prospect of getting permanent residency. The Migration Council says the change has serious implications, and some businesses are warning it could make it harder to convince skilled migrants to travel to Australia.

