SBS Tigrinya

Viva: Warning signs of a heart attack

SBS Tigrinya

Midsection Of Doctor Examining Patient Chest In Hospital

Female doctor checking heart beat of patient and recommend treatment methods and how to use medicine. Source: EyeEm

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2019 at 3:11pm, updated 9 October 2019 at 3:15pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Do you know how healthy your heart is? It’s worth knowing the answer since coronary heart disease is the leading underlying cause of death in Australia. Interestingly, a 2017 survey conducted by Heart Foundation found that one in three Australians are not aware of the typical signs of a heart attack. Here’s how you can tell.

Published 9 October 2019 at 3:11pm, updated 9 October 2019 at 3:15pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ