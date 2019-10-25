WEALTH YOUNG RNF

CEO and co-founder of Deputy, Ashik Ahmed, is now worth $148 million (SBS) Source: SBS
Published 25 October 2019 at 6:49pm, updated 25 October 2019 at 6:51pm
Available in other languages
How do you become one of Australia's richest young people? The Australian Financial Review's annual Young Rich List is out and, apart from meeting the age criteria for 'young', which is under 40, you have to be worth a lot of money. And it helps if you work in technology.
