SBS Tigrinya

WEALTH YOUNG RNF

SBS Tigrinya

NACA Feature

CEO and co-founder of Deputy, Ashik Ahmed, is now worth $148 million (SBS) Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 October 2019 at 6:49pm, updated 25 October 2019 at 6:51pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

How do you become one of Australia's richest young people? The Australian Financial Review's annual Young Rich List is out and, apart from meeting the age criteria for 'young', which is under 40, you have to be worth a lot of money. And it helps if you work in technology.

Published 25 October 2019 at 6:49pm, updated 25 October 2019 at 6:51pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ