SBS Tigrinya

Weekly East African News (15 Feb)

SBS Tigrinya

Dadaab, the world's largest refugee camp, in northern Kenya (AAP)

Dadaab, the world's largest refugee camp, in northern Kenya (AAP) Source: Dadaab, the world's largest refugee camp, in northern Kenya (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 February 2017 at 11:32am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kenya's government says it will challenge a court decision to overturn the government's plans to close the Dadaab refugee camp near its border with Somalia.Somalia's breakaway northern territory of Somaliland has said the United Arab Emirates can establish a military base in its territory.Ethiopia: Dams, Plantations a Threat to Kenyans

Published 15 February 2017 at 11:32am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ