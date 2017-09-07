Weekly Sport (07/09/2017)

SBS Tigrinya

Published 7 September 2017 at 2:47pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Girmay Gebreselassie to return to NY to defend his title; Syrian commentator cries as Syria faces Australia in world cup playoff; Fifa bans referee and orders replay of Senegal vs South Africa; Feyisa Lilesa to face Mo Farah at Great Northern Run

