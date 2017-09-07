Weekly Sport (07 09 2017) Source: IAAF Reuters Dailystar Standard SBS Dailymotion
Available in other languages
Girmay Gebreselassie to return to NY to defend his title; Syrian commentator cries as Syria faces Australia in world cup playoff; Fifa bans referee and orders replay of Senegal vs South Africa; Feyisa Lilesa to face Mo Farah at Great Northern Run
