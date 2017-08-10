Weekly Sport (10 08 2017) Source: Dimensiondata Ezega Goal Independeie Pulse Dailynews
Alexander Isak scores four goals for Borusia Dortmund; Almaz Ayana dominant and victorious in London World Championships while Genzebe Dibaba disappoints and finished last; Merhawi Kidus at Vuelta a Burgos; Norovirus at London championships
