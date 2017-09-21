SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (21/09/2017)

Weekly Sport (21/09/2017)

Published 21 September 2017
Eritrea and Ethiopia participate in UIC Road World Championships; Ethiopian athletes victorious in Cape Town and Beijing; Kenya and Ethiopia finish 2-2 in women's u20 African world cup qualifier.

