Weekly Sport (21/09/2017)

Eritrea and Ethiopia participate in UIC Road World Championships; Ethiopian athletes victorious in Cape Town and Beijing; Kenya and Ethiopia finish 2-2 in women's u20 African world cup qualifier.
