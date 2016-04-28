SBS Tigrinya

Weekly Sport (28/04/2016)

Weekly Sports

Weekly Sports Source: IAAF, Raimoq, Daily Mail, Citizen TV

Published 28 April 2016
By SBS Tigrinya
Available in other languages

Askale Alemayehu victorious in Rock'n'Roll Madrid marathon; Zerisenay Tadese finishes runner up in Turkey; Kenenisa and Girmay finish third and fourth in London marathon; Eritrean refugee representing Great Britain at Olympics in Rio; Tour of Eritrea 2016 concludes with Merhawi Goitom the winner.

