What are the parent visa changes in the new financial year?

Published 12 July 2018 at 9:23pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 9:39pm
By SBS Tigrinya
The Australian government has recently backed down from its earlier plan of doubling the income threshold of parent visa sponsors. Yet, as of this July some other changes have been introduced, affecting applicants of the parent visa category. And in addition to the increased processing time, migration agents are expecting to see further changes.

