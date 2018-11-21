What questions do you have about writing a will?

Writing a Will Source: Getty Images
Published 21 November 2018 at 4:56pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 8:42am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
What is to happen to your assets after you die? Nearly half of Australian adults don’t have a will. This means that the jurisdiction of your state or territory may have the ultimate say on who is to receive your assets. It pays to consider some key questions when planning your will.
