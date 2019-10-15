WORLD FOOD RNF

SBS Tigrinya

An Egyptian man harvests wheat in Saqiyat al-Manqadi village in the northern Nile Delta province of Menoufia in Egypt, Source: AFP

Published 16 October 2019 at 10:33am, updated 16 October 2019 at 10:36am
Anti-hunger advocates say populations need to shrink to ensure the world's people can have secure access to food. Currently more than 820 million people around the world are hungry, with increasing rates in subregions of Africa, Latin American and Western Asia. Advocates are urging policy-makers to help reverse population growth and prepare for the effects of climate change to counter food insecurity,

