YEARENDER SCIENCE

Electron microscope image of negative-stained, Fortaleza-strain Zika virus

Published 16 December 2016 at 10:42am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

2016 was a big year for science. Ebola was the biggest public-health emergency in 2015, and, this year, another virus - Zika (ZEE-kuh) - entered our lexicon. It was also a year for scientific firsts, including an unmanned spacecraft named Juno successfully beginning to orbit the planet Jupiter.

