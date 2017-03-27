SBS Tigrinya

YEMEN ANNIVERSARY

SBS Tigrinya

Demonstration in the Yemeni capital Sanaa (AAP)

Demonstration in the Yemeni capital Sanaa (AAP)

Published 28 March 2017 at 10:37am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Hundreds of thousands of people have rallied on the streets of Sanaa (sah-NAH) to mark the second anniversary of the civil war in Yemen. The protesters rallied in support of the Houthi (HOOTH-ee) rebels, who hold the Saudi-led coalition backing the president responsible for a humanitarian crisis crippling the country.

Available in other languages
