A displaced family at a camp for IDP in the northern province of Amran, Yemen (AAP).jpg Source: A displaced family at a camp for IDP in the northern province of Amran, Yemen (AAP).jpg
Published 1 November 2016 at 4:37pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United Nations has urged officials in Yemen to come to an agreement over the country's future, saying there are "no winners in war". Almost all of the nation's population is now in need of humanitarian assistance, while thousands more have been killed.
Available in other languages
