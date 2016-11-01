SBS Tigrinya

YEMEN UN

SBS Tigrinya

A displaced family at a camp for IDP in the northern province of Amran, Yemen (AAP).jpg

A displaced family at a camp for IDP in the northern province of Amran, Yemen (AAP).jpg Source: A displaced family at a camp for IDP in the northern province of Amran, Yemen (AAP).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2016 at 4:37pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United Nations has urged officials in Yemen to come to an agreement over the country's future, saying there are "no winners in war". Almost all of the nation's population is now in need of humanitarian assistance, while thousands more have been killed.

Published 1 November 2016 at 4:37pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ