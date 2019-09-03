YEMEN WARCRIMES RNF

People inspect as the bodies of a detainees uncovered from under the rubble of a Houthi-held detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes Source: AP
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The United Nations says Britain, the United States, France and Iran may all be complicit in possible war crimes in Yemen. The revelations come in a new report which calls for more accountability from all sides in the war.
