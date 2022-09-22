ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ሕብረ ብዙሃዊት ኣውስትራሊያ

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

AUSTRALIA COVID19 SURGE

Pedestrians wearing face masks in Melbourne, Monday, July 18, 2022. Victoria has triggered the next phase of its winter plan to combat COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses while announcing an extra 400 staff for hospitals. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 September 2022 at 2:21pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS

ብመሰረት ካብቲ ናይ 2021 ምቑጻር ህዝቢ ዝወጸ ኣሃዛት፡ መጠን ናይቶም ኣብ ወጻኢ ሃገር ዝውለዱ ኣውስትራሊያውያን ይውስኽ ምህላዉ ይሕብር ። ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ልዕሊ 7 ሚሊዮን ሰባት ኣብ ወጻኢ ሃገር ተወሊዶም ፡ 5.8 ሚሊዮን ሰባት ድማ ኣብ ገዝኦም ብጀካ እንግሊዝኛ ካልእ ቋንቋ ይዛረቡ ። እዚ ንሃገር እንታይ ትርጉም ኣለዎ?

Published 22 September 2022 at 2:21pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Live Podcast Ibro 1.JPG

ቀጥታ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ ፖድካስት (22 መስከረም 2022)

Radio telescopes - Tigrinya.jpg

ሕብረት ኣውሮጳ፣ ጀርመን፣ ስዊድንን ካናዳን ኤርትራ ኣብ ውግእ ትግራይ ምእታዋ ተቓዊሞም።

18th birthday.jpg

ዕድሜኻ 18 ዓመት ምምላእ ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ፥ በጽሒ ምዃን ዘለዎ ረብሓን ቃንዛን (ምንባር ኣብ ኣውስትራልያ)

Presentation1.jpg

“ንሓብተይ ሚርያም ዝረኣየ እንተሎ ሓብትኺ ትጽበየኪ እያ ዘላ በሉለይ። እንተሞይታ ድማ ኣቦኣን ኣዲኣን ይቀበልዋ መንግስተ ሰማይ የዋርሳ።” ልያ ሓጎስ