ሕብረ ብዙሃዊት ኣውስትራሊያ

Published 22 September 2022 at 2:21pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS
ብመሰረት ካብቲ ናይ 2021 ምቑጻር ህዝቢ ዝወጸ ኣሃዛት፡ መጠን ናይቶም ኣብ ወጻኢ ሃገር ዝውለዱ ኣውስትራሊያውያን ይውስኽ ምህላዉ ይሕብር ። ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ልዕሊ 7 ሚሊዮን ሰባት ኣብ ወጻኢ ሃገር ተወሊዶም ፡ 5.8 ሚሊዮን ሰባት ድማ ኣብ ገዝኦም ብጀካ እንግሊዝኛ ካልእ ቋንቋ ይዛረቡ ። እዚ ንሃገር እንታይ ትርጉም ኣለዎ?
