ዜናታት ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ከባቢኡን (1 ማዝያ 2016)

A man believed to be the hijacker leaves the plane in Larnaca (AAP) Source: A man believed to be the hijacker leaves the plane in Larnaca (AAP)
Published 30 March 2016 at 12:08pm, updated 3 April 2016 at 10:54am
By በየነ ሰመረ
Source: SBS
ብሱዕዲ ዓረብ ዝምራሕ ጥምረት ሃገራት ኣብ የመን ጣልቃ ምእታው ካብ ዝጅምራ ሓደ ዓመት ኣብ ዘቑጽረሉ ዘሎ እዋን፡ ብዓሰርተታት ኣሻሓት ዝቑጸር ህዝቢ የመን ንሰላማዊ ሰልፊ ወጺኡ ዊዒሉ።ሱዳን ንቆልዑ ወተሃደራት ገይራ ከይትኸትብ ብምፍራማ ዉሕሃ ብሓጎስ ተቐቢልዎ፡፣ነታ ካብ ኣለክሳንድርያ ናብ ካይሮ ናይ ግብጺ ትጎዓዝ ዝነበረት ጨውዩ ናብ መዓርፎ ነፈርቲ ላርናካ ናይ ስይፕረስ ከምትዓልብ ዝገበረ ሰብ መንዩ?
