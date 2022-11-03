ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

መበል 31 ዋዕላ ማሕበር ሃገራት ዓረብ ኣብ ኣልጀርያ ይካየድ ኣሎ ፣ እዚ ዋዕላ ዝካየድ ዘሎ ፖለቲካዊ ወጥሪ ሰፊንሉ ኣብ ዘሎ እዋን'ዩ።

29th Summit of the Arab League

Arab Foreign Ministers pose for a group photo on the sideline of a preparatory meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers ahead of the 29th Summit of the Arab League. Source: EPA / EPA/AHMED YOSRI

Published 3 November 2022 at 12:44pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS

መራሕቲ ሃገራት ዓረብ ኣብ ኣልጀርያ - ኣብ ኣፍሪቃ እታ ዝዓበየት ሃገር ብስፍሓት መሬት - ኣኼባ ይገብሩ ኣለዉ ። እዚ መበል 31 ዋዕላ ማሕበር ሃገራት ዓረብ ካብ ለበዳ ኮቪድ-19 ንደሓር ንመጀመርታ ግዜ እዩ ዝካየድ ዘሎ ። ናህሪ ምውሳኽ ዋጋ ፡ ሕጽረት መግብን ጸዓትን ፡ ደርቂ ፡ ከምኡ "ውን ኣብ መነባብሮ ዘጋጥም ዘሎ ሃልኪ ፡ ኣጀንዳ ናይቲ ኣኼባ እዩ ።

