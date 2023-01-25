ምጽኣተ ዓለም ክኸውን ካብ ዝኾነ ካልእ እዋን ንላዕሊ ሕጂ ቀሪቡ'ሎ፣ ወዲ ሰብ ኣብ'ዛ ዓለም ክንደይ ተሪፍዎ ይህሉ፧

Siegfried Hecker, from left, Daniel Holz, Sharon Squassoni, Mary Robinson and Elbegdorj Tsakhia with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, remove a cloth covering the Doomsday Clock before a virtual news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced that it has moved the minute hand of the Doomsday Clock to 90 seconds to midnight. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Source: AP / Patrick Semansky/AP