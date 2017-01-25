ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ስርሒት ኢኮዋስ ኣብ ጋምቢያ፡ ምህሮ ንካልኦት ዉዱባት ሃገራት ኣፍሪቃ (ዛዕባ ሎሚ)

People pose as ECOWAS Senegalese troops secure the area near to the state house in the Gambian capital Banjul. (AAP)

Published 25 January 2017 at 3:08pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

እቲ ንነፍሱ ልዕሊ ሕጊ ሰሪዑ ቅድሚ 23 ዓመታት ስልጣን ቢሒቱ ከምዝማእምኦ ክገብር ዝተሰምዖ ክዛረብ ዝጸንሐ ያሕያ ጃምዕ ናይ ሃገረ ጋምቢያ፡ ከምስል ብድምጺ ተሳዒረ ኢሉ ኣሚኑ ድሒሩ ግና ተጣዒሱ ስልጣነይ ሎሚ ኣይገድፍ ጽባሕ ክብል ተሰሚዑ። መራሒ ጋምቢያ ነበር ነቲ ዞባ ክህውኾ ዝተዓዘበ ናይ ምዕራብ ሃገራት ማሕበር ምትእኽኻብ ECOWAS ነቲ ብህዝቢ ዝተመርጸ ሕጋዊ ሰብ ስልጣንካ እንተዘየረኪብካ ብጀለቢያኻ ወጢጥና ከነውጽኣካ ኢና ምስበሎ፡ ያሕያ ጃምዕ ጭራኡ ዶጉሉ ካብ ጋምቢያ ክወጽእ ተገዲዱ።እተን ከም ECOWAS ዝበለ ከም ናይ ምብራቕ ኣፍሪካ ማሕበር ምትእኽኻብ ዘለዋ ዞባዊ ውድባት፡ ነቶም ኣብ ልዕሊ ሕጊ ሸይሸይ ዝብሉ መራሕቲ ሃገራት ኣፍሪቃ ከምቲ ECOWAS ዝወሰዶ ክወስዳ ይኽእላ ዶ? ናይ ሎሚ ዛዕባ ሎሚ ትሕዝቶና እዩ። ኣብዚ ብምጥዋቕ ድማ ምስማዕ ይከኣል እዩ።

