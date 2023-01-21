ስርዓተ ትምህርቲ ኣውስትራልያ ንተመሃሮ ብዝሃሲ ኩነታት መለክዒታቱ ንድሕሪት ይተርፍ ኣሎ
ኮሚሽን ፍርያምነት/The Productivity Commission ስርዓተ ትምህርቲ ኣውስትራልያ ንተመሃሮ ክሃሲ ብዝኽእል መለክዒታቱ ንድሕሪት ይተርፍ ኣሎ ክብል ኣጠንቂቑ። እቲ ዘውጽኦ ጸብጻብ ናይ’ዛ ሃገር ሜላታት ስርዓተ ትምህርቲ ኣብ ዝሓለፉ ሓሙሽተ ዓመታት ውጽኢታት ተመሃሮ ንምምሕያሽ ብዙሕ ኣየበርከቱን ብምባል፣ ኣድላይነት ዝለዓለ ገንዘብ ምምዳብን ኣገዳስነት ምምሕያሽ ሕጉስ ህይወት ተመሃሮን ኣስሚርሉ።
