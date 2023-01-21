ስርዓተ ትምህርቲ ኣውስትራልያ ንተመሃሮ ብዝሃሲ ኩነታት መለክዒታቱ ንድሕሪት ይተርፍ ኣሎ

ኮሚሽን ፍርያምነት/The Productivity Commission ስርዓተ ትምህርቲ ኣውስትራልያ ንተመሃሮ ክሃሲ ብዝኽእል መለክዒታቱ ንድሕሪት ይተርፍ ኣሎ ክብል ኣጠንቂቑ። እቲ ዘውጽኦ ጸብጻብ ናይ’ዛ ሃገር ሜላታት ስርዓተ ትምህርቲ ኣብ ዝሓለፉ ሓሙሽተ ዓመታት ውጽኢታት ተመሃሮ ንምምሕያሽ ብዙሕ ኣየበርከቱን ብምባል፣ ኣድላይነት ዝለዓለ ገንዘብ ምምዳብን ኣገዳስነት ምምሕያሽ ሕጉስ ህይወት ተመሃሮን ኣስሚርሉ።

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (19/01/2023)

Homeland Report

በዓል ጥምቀት ኣብ ኢትዮጵያን ኤርትራን ብተዛማዲ ህድኣት ይኽበር፣ ሰራዊት ፈደራል ዓዲግራት አትዮም

In this Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, photo, lanterns is decorated near a Turret of the Forbidden City projected with lights for the Lantern Festival in Beijing.

ብዛዕባ ቻይናዊ ዓውደ'ዋርሕ (ሉናር ካለንደር) እንታይ ትፈልጡ፧ ዓመተ ማንቲለ ንኣቱ ከምዘለና'ኸ ትፈልጡ'ዶ፧

Sorry Day Remembrance

ደቀባት ኣውስትራልያ ምስ ስደተኛታትን መጻእትን ተመሳሳሊ ታሪኽ ስለዝሓለፍና ነዚ መዓልቲ ናብ ካልእ ቀይርና ብሓባር ከነብዕሎ ንደሊ