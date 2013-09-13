Eritrean mining analysis

Published 14 September 2013 at 6:00am, updated 23 April 2020 at 5:05pm
Source: SBS
Is the mining boom helping to boost Eritrean economy? It has been years since the start of the mining exploration by many big mining companies. According to the report of a company exploring Bisha's gold, it has already started selling gold and getting hundreds of millions of dollars out of it. However the government of Eritrea has not yet reviled the incomes that is generated from the harvest. WHY?
