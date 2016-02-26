ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

SBS:ናብ ኣውሮጳ ዝኣቱ ማዕበል ስደተኛ እናበዝሐ ይኸይድ ኣሎ፡

Refugees warm up at a fire on the Macedonia-Greece border (AAP)

Refugees warm up at a fire on the Macedonia-Greece border (AAP)

Published 26 February 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 26 February 2016 at 3:39pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

ሎሚ ዓመት ንባሕሪ መዲተራኒያ ሰጊሮም ናብ ኣውሮጳ ዝ ኣትዉ ስደተኛታት ምስቲ ናይ ዓሚ ከመዚ እዋን ክነጻጸርከሎ ብ ኣስታት 10 ዕጽፊ በዚሑ ኣሎ። ኣብዘን ዝሓለፋ ሽዱሽተ ሳምንታት ጥራይ ባሕሪ ሰጊሮም ናብ ግሪክ ዝ ኣተዉ ስደተኛታት ል ዕሊ 110 ሺሕ በጺሖም ኣለዉ.....

