ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ካብ ሊቢያ ካብ ዝተበገሱ ልዕሊ 700 ሰባት ኣብ ባሕሪ ሃሊቖም ከይኮኑ ተሰጊኡ

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Over 700 migrants are feared dead in three Mediterranean Sea shipwrecks south of Italy in the last few days (AAP)

Over 700 migrants are feared dead in three Mediterranean Sea shipwrecks south of Italy in the last few days (AAP) Source: Over 700 migrants are feared dead in three Mediterranean Sea shipwrecks south of Italy in the last few days (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2016 at 12:03pm, updated 31 May 2016 at 1:29pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ስደተኛታት ጺዒነን ካብ ሊቢያ ብተኸታታሊ ዝተበገሳ ሰለስተ ጀላቡ ብምጥሓለን ልዕሊ 700 ስደተኛታትን ሓተቲ ዑቕባን ባሕሪ ዊሒጥዎም ከይከውን UNHCR ሰጊኡ። እቲ ዉድብ ብተወሳኺ ሊ ዕሊ 15 ሺሕ ሰባት ካብ ምጥሓል ድሒኖም ኣለዉ ኢሉ።

Published 31 May 2016 at 12:03pm, updated 31 May 2016 at 1:29pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages


Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ