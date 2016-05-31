ካብ ሊቢያ ካብ ዝተበገሱ ልዕሊ 700 ሰባት ኣብ ባሕሪ ሃሊቖም ከይኮኑ ተሰጊኡ

Over 700 migrants are feared dead in three Mediterranean Sea shipwrecks south of Italy in the last few days (AAP) Source: Over 700 migrants are feared dead in three Mediterranean Sea shipwrecks south of Italy in the last few days (AAP)
Published 31 May 2016 at 12:03pm, updated 31 May 2016 at 1:29pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ስደተኛታት ጺዒነን ካብ ሊቢያ ብተኸታታሊ ዝተበገሳ ሰለስተ ጀላቡ ብምጥሓለን ልዕሊ 700 ስደተኛታትን ሓተቲ ዑቕባን ባሕሪ ዊሒጥዎም ከይከውን UNHCR ሰጊኡ። እቲ ዉድብ ብተወሳኺ ሊ ዕሊ 15 ሺሕ ሰባት ካብ ምጥሓል ድሒኖም ኣለዉ ኢሉ።
Published 31 May 2016 at 12:03pm, updated 31 May 2016 at 1:29pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share