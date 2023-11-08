ካብ ህዋ ዝተሳእለ ክትቆጽሮ ዘጸግም ብዝሒ ዘለዎም ጋላክሲታት ሳይንሰኛታት ምስጢር'ዚ ፍጥረት ክፈትሑ ክሕግዞም'ዩ ተባሂሉ።

HANDOUT - The Horse's Head Nebula. The European Space Agency's (ESA) Euclid space mission unveiled its first five full-colour images of the cosmos on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Launched in July, Euclid is a cutting-edge telescope tasked with mapping a third of the extragalactic sky, . Photo by ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA via ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / ABACA/PA/Alamy