ወለዲ ብምኽንያት ምውላድ ዝወሃቦም ክፉል ግዜ ዕረፍቲ መንግስቲ ኣናዊሕዎ

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives to a standing ovation where he addressed delegates during the NSW State Labor Conference in Sydney, Saturday, October 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Published 16 October 2022 at 10:42am
ቀዳማይ ሚኒስተር ኣንቶኒ ኣልባነዚ መንግስቲ ንክፉል ዕረፍቲ ብምኽንያት ምውላድ (Paid Parental Leave) ካብ 18 ናብ 26 ሰሙናት ከናውሖ ምዃኑ ገሊጹ። ንሱ እዚ ምንዋሕ ንስድራቤታት ኣብ'ቲ ህጻናት ንወለዶም ዝፈልጥሉ ወሳኒ እዋን ዝለዓለ ምትዕጽጻፍ ክህልዎም ከፍቅደሎም/ከኽእሎም’ዩ ይብል።
