“How will historians treat Isaias……” Conversation with Stephany Evans Steggall

Stephany Evans Steggall and G-13 Source: Supplied
Published 20 April 2022 at 3:43pm, updated 20 April 2022 at 3:54pm
Source: SBS
Interview with the writer of “The Eritrean Letter Writers: Dear Mr President”, Stephany Evans Steggall “Isaias could have been a hero admired by the world and praised in Eritrea’s intriguing story of leading a progressive democratic African country. Why would one who fought for that honour to be relegated to the ranks of tyrants and dictators? Resom did not know the answer to that question and neither I do.” Stephany Evans Steggall
