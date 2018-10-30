ቃለ መሕትት ምስ ኣባ ተኽለሚካኤል ተወልደ (SBS Tigrinya Exclusive)

Source: SBS Tigrinya
Published 30 October 2018 at 11:16am, updated 31 October 2018 at 9:45am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ኣብዚ ቅነ ኣባ ተኽለሚካኤል ተወልደ ኣብ ዉሽጢ ኤርትራ ኮይኖም ብምኽንያት ዘስምዕዎ፡ ዘረባ ኣብ ማሕበራዊ መዲያታት ናይ ኤርትራዊያን ብላዕሊ ተሰሪዑ ከምዘሎ ይፍለጥ። ብምኽንያት እዚ፡ ቅድሚ ሕጂ ኣባ ተኽለሚካኤል ተወልደ ናብ ኣውስትራሊያ መጺኦምሉ ኣብ ዝነበሩ እዋን ምስ ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ ዝገበርዎ ቃለ መሕትት ደጊምና ናብ ሰማዕትና ኣቢልናዮ ኣለና።
Published 30 October 2018 at 11:16am, updated 31 October 2018 at 9:45am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share