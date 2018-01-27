“ምጽራፍ ኣይባህልናን’ዩ፡ ፍትሓዊ’የ ትብል ኣንተኾይንካ ንዝኾነ ሰብ በቲ ዝደለዮ መገዲ ክኸይድ ኣፍቅደሉ።” ስነ ጥበባዊ ካሕሳይ በርሀ

Source: SBS Tigrinya
Published 28 January 2018 at 9:30am, updated 28 January 2018 at 1:02pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ስነ-ጥበባዊ ካሕሳይ በርሀ ንፌስቲቫል ኤርትራ 2018 ናብ ኣውስትራሊያ ኣብ ዝበጽሓሉ ኣዋን ኣብዚ ምስዘለዉ ኣድነቕቱን ምስ ብጻዩን ናይ ቀደም መሳርሕቱን ኣሌክስ ካሕሳይን ተራኺቡ ነይሩ። ካሕሳይን ኣሌክስን ናብ ስቱዲዮ ሬድዮ ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ብምባጻሕ ድማ ንድሕሪት ተመሊሶም ብዛዕባ ኣዱሊስ ባንድን ብዛዕባ ዘለዉዎ ኩነታትን ኣዕሊሎም ኣለዉ። ንምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ኣብዚ ብምጥዋቕ ክስማዕ ይከኣል’ዩ።
