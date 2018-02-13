ኢራን፡ ንእስራኤልን ኣመሪካን ተጠንቅቕ

Women take selfies during ceremony marking 39th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, Tehran Source: Getty
Published 13 February 2018 at 12:20pm
By Uma Rishi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ኢራናዊያን ንመበል 39 ዓመታዊ ዝኽሪ እስላማዊ ሰውራኦም ኣብ ዘኽብርሉ ዘለዉ እዋን፡ ናይታ ሃገር ፕረሲደንት ኣብቲ በዓል ንኣመሪካን እስራኤልን ዝኹንን መደረ ኣስሚዑ። እዚ ዝመጽእ ዘሎ ፡ ብሰንኪ’ቲ ኣብ ሶርያ ዝቕጽል ዘሎ ኩናት፡ ብዛዕባ ምስ ኢራን ዝተገብረ ዉዕል ኑክሌስን ኢራን ኣብቲ ዞባ ዓብላሊት ኮይና ከይትወጽእ ብዘሎ ስግኣትን፣ ኣብ መንጎ ሰለስቲኤን ሃገራት ዘሎ ውጥረት ኣዚዩ ተሪርሉ ዘሎ እዋን’ዩ።
Published 13 February 2018 at 12:20pm
By Uma Rishi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share