ኢራን፡ ንእስራኤልን ኣመሪካን ተጠንቅቕ

Iran marks the 39th anniversary of the Islamic revolution

Women take selfies during ceremony marking 39th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, Tehran Source: Getty

Published 13 February 2018 at 12:20pm
By Uma Rishi
ኢራናዊያን ንመበል 39 ዓመታዊ ዝኽሪ እስላማዊ ሰውራኦም ኣብ ዘኽብርሉ ዘለዉ እዋን፡ ናይታ ሃገር ፕረሲደንት ኣብቲ በዓል ንኣመሪካን እስራኤልን ዝኹንን መደረ ኣስሚዑ። እዚ ዝመጽእ ዘሎ ፡ ብሰንኪ’ቲ ኣብ ሶርያ ዝቕጽል ዘሎ ኩናት፡ ብዛዕባ ምስ ኢራን ዝተገብረ ዉዕል ኑክሌስን ኢራን ኣብቲ ዞባ ዓብላሊት ኮይና ከይትወጽእ ብዘሎ ስግኣትን፣ ኣብ መንጎ ሰለስቲኤን ሃገራት ዘሎ ውጥረት ኣዚዩ ተሪርሉ ዘሎ እዋን’ዩ።

