ህንዲን ፓኪስታንን ብጉዳይ ካሽሚር ኣብ ወጥሪ ኣትየን።

NEW DELHI, INDIA - AUGUST 5: Members of various Left parties and their supporters protest against the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution Source: Hindustan Times
Published 7 August 2019 at 1:18pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ብሰንኪ ኣሰሓሓቢ ዞባ ካሽሚር ኣብ መንጎ ህንዲን ፓኪስታንን ተፈጢሩ ዘሎ ወጥሪ ክዝሕል ዉዱብ ሕቡራት ሃገራት ጸዊዑ። ኣብ ዝሓለፉ ሰብዓ ዓመታት ካብዝተገብሩ ዝዓበየ ስጉምቲ ተባሂሉ ዝግለጽ ዘሎ ህንዲ፡ ብዛዕባቲ ንሳ ትቆጻጸሮ ናይ ካሽሚር ፍሉይ ርእሰ ምምሕዳር ዞባ ዝምልከት ዓንቀጽ ኣፍሪሳቶ ኣላ። እዚ ዝስዕብ ትንታነ ዜና ከምዘብርሆ፡ ህንዲ ነዚ ስጉምቲ ክትወስድ ዝገበራ ነቲ ዝበዝሑ እስላም ዝርከብዎ ግዝኣት ምስዝተረፈ ግዝኣት ህንዲ ንምጽምባር እዩ። ከምሳዕቤን ናይዚ ስጉምቲ ናይ ሓጎስ ፈንጠዚያን በቲ ካልእ ድማ ሕርቃን ሰልፈኛታትን ፈጢሩ ኣሎ። In a move described as the most wide-reaching in seven decades, India has scrapped Indian-controlled Kashmir's special constitutional autonomy. As....reports, it's a bid to integrate the Muslim-majority state with the rest of the country - that's been met with emotional celebration and angry protest.
Published 7 August 2019 at 1:18pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share