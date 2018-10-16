ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ድኽነት ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ

A woman and child wait for a ride at the Hidden Valley town camp near Alice Springs, Wednesday, May 27, 2015. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

A woman and child wait for a ride at the Hidden Valley town camp near Alice Springs, Wednesday, May 27, 2015. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 16 October 2018 at 3:16pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ሓደ ካብ ሽዱሽተ ኣውስትራሊያዊያን ቆልዑ ኣብ ድኽነት ይነብር። እዚ ብUniting Care Australia, ዝተገብረ ናይ መጽናዕቲ ውጽኢት እዩ። መንግስቲ ኣውስትራሊያ ኣብቶም ብከቢድ ዝተጎድኡ ከባቢታት ብዙሕ ከውፍር ዝጽዉዕ መጽናዕቲ ምዃኑ ድማ ይሕበር።

