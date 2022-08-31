ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ንዝኾነ ለበዳ ተዳሊና ክንጸንሕ ዝሕግዝ ምርምር ዓቢይ ህያብ ገንዘብ ረኺቡ

PANDEMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCEMENT MELBOURNE

Geoffrey Cumming and his wife Anna at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity for the announcement of the Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics, Melbourne, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 (AAP Image/Pool, David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING Credit: DAVID CROSLING/AAPIMAGE

Published 1 September 2022 at 8:55am
By SBS Tigrinya
Presented by SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS

ብሓደ ክብረወሰን ዝኾነ ወፈያ ገንዘብ ካብ ሓደ ዓለምለኻዊ ነጋዳይ ተመዊሉ ሓደ ሓድሽ ግሎባዊ ማእከል ፍወሳ ለበዳ (global pandemic therapeutics centre) ኣብ ከተማ መልበርን ክኽፈት’ዩ። ካናዳውን ኒውዚላንዳውን ገባር ሰናይ ጆፍሪ ካሚን፣ ኣብ መጻኢ ለበዳ ኣብ ዘጋጥመሉ ዓለምና ብዝሓሸ ተዳልያ ክትጸንሕ ንምርግጋጽ ኣማኢት ሚልዮናት ዶላራት ከበርክት ቃል ኣትዩ።

