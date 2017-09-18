ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ኣገልግሎት ምትርጓም ቋንቋ ብነጻ (ምንባር ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ)

Interpreting service – Getty Images Source: Interpreting service â€“ Getty Images
ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ንዝኣትዉ ሓደሽቲ መጻእቲ ተርጎምቲ ቋንቋታት ኣዚዮም ሓገዝቲዮም። ምትርጓም ኣድለይቲ ሰነዳት ይኹን ምስ ዶክተር ቆጸራ ኣብ ዝህሉ ኣሰንዮሙኻ ክኸዱ፡ ብዙሕ ስራሓት እዮም ዝዓሙ። በዚ ድማ እቲ ዝዝረብ ብግቡእ ከምተረድኣካ ንምርግጋጽ ኣገልግሎት ትርጉም ቋንቋ ይህቡ። ነዚ ኣገልግሎት ንምርካብ ከፊልኩም ክትኮኑ ትኽእሉ ኢኹም እንተኾነ ነዚ ኣገልግሎት ምትርጓም ብነጻ ከመይ ከምዝርከብ እዚ ዝስዕብ ትሕዝቶ ከብርህ እዩ።Useful links: TIS National TIS Multilingual Free translating service by the Department of Social Services NAATI Migrants urged not to use relatives as interpreters in hospital
