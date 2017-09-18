ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ኣገልግሎት ምትርጓም ቋንቋ ብነጻ (ምንባር ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ)

Published 19 September 2017 at 8:08am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

ኣብ ኣውስትራሊያ ንዝኣትዉ ሓደሽቲ መጻእቲ ተርጎምቲ ቋንቋታት ኣዚዮም ሓገዝቲዮም። ምትርጓም ኣድለይቲ ሰነዳት ይኹን ምስ ዶክተር ቆጸራ ኣብ ዝህሉ ኣሰንዮሙኻ ክኸዱ፡ ብዙሕ ስራሓት እዮም ዝዓሙ። በዚ ድማ እቲ ዝዝረብ ብግቡእ ከምተረድኣካ ንምርግጋጽ ኣገልግሎት ትርጉም ቋንቋ ይህቡ። ነዚ ኣገልግሎት ንምርካብ ከፊልኩም ክትኮኑ ትኽእሉ ኢኹም እንተኾነ ነዚ ኣገልግሎት ምትርጓም ብነጻ ከመይ ከምዝርከብ እዚ ዝስዕብ ትሕዝቶ ከብርህ እዩ።Useful links: TIS National TIS Multilingual Free translating service by the Department of Social Services NAATI Migrants urged not to use relatives as interpreters in hospital

