ሶማሊያን ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ብደርቂ ይጥቃዕ፡ ህዝቢ ብጥምየት ይመውት

A mother with her babies who are being treated for severe acute malnutrition in Mogadishu (Getty) Credit: Ed Ram/Getty Images
Published 8 September 2022 at 1:15pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS
ሶማልያ ኣብ ከቢድ ናይ ጥሜት ኩነታት በጺሓ ኣላ ፣ ሕቡራት ሃገራት ከኣ ህይወት ኣሽሓት ሰባት ንምድሓን ዝያዳ ኣህጉራዊ ሓገዝ ብህጹጽ ይሓትት ኣሎ ። ልዕሊ 700 ህጻናት ኣብ ማእከላት መኣዛታት መግቢ ሞይቶም እዮም ። ናይ ረድኤት ትካላት ከምዝብልዎ ብዙሓት ሰባት ኣብ ኣጻምእ ማሕበረሰቦም ይሞቱ ኣለዉ ወይ ሓገዝ ንምርካብ ኣብ ዝግበር ኣድካሚ ጕዕዞ ከምዝሞቱ ይገልጹ ።
