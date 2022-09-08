ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ሶማሊያን ቀርኒ ኣፍሪቃን ብደርቂ ይጥቃዕ፡ ህዝቢ ብጥምየት ይመውት

Displacement And Famine In Drought Hit Somalia

A mother with her babies who are being treated for severe acute malnutrition in Mogadishu (Getty) Credit: Ed Ram/Getty Images

Published 8 September 2022 at 1:15pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis
Source: SBS

ሶማልያ ኣብ ከቢድ ናይ ጥሜት ኩነታት በጺሓ ኣላ ፣ ሕቡራት ሃገራት ከኣ ህይወት ኣሽሓት ሰባት ንምድሓን ዝያዳ ኣህጉራዊ ሓገዝ ብህጹጽ ይሓትት ኣሎ ። ልዕሊ 700 ህጻናት ኣብ ማእከላት መኣዛታት መግቢ ሞይቶም እዮም ። ናይ ረድኤት ትካላት ከምዝብልዎ ብዙሓት ሰባት ኣብ ኣጻምእ ማሕበረሰቦም ይሞቱ ኣለዉ ወይ ሓገዝ ንምርካብ ኣብ ዝግበር ኣድካሚ ጕዕዞ ከምዝሞቱ ይገልጹ ።

