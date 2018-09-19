ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ሃብታም ጃፓናዊ ብውልቁ ናብ ወርሒ ክበጽሕ እዩ።

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

Feature

SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk, announces Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as the first private passenger on a trip around the moon. (AP/Chris Source: AP/Chris

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2018 at 2:07pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ቢሊዮናት ዶላራት ዝውንን ጃፓናዊ ኢሎን ሙስክ'፡ ኣብቲ ናቱ ኩባንያ Space-X ናይ ፈለማ ብውልቂ ብነፋሪት ኣብ ዙርያ ወርሒ ክጓዓዝ እዩ። ሚስተር ሙስክ ኣብዚ ቅሩብ እዋናት ዘርኣዮ ሕማቕ ባህርይ ስም ኩባኒያኡ ሃስዩ ድሕሪ ምጽናሕ እዚ ተዋሂቡ ዘሎ መግለጺ ስም ኩባንያኡ ከዐርየሉ ትጽቢት ይግበር።

Published 19 September 2018 at 2:07pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ