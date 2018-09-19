ሃብታም ጃፓናዊ ብውልቁ ናብ ወርሒ ክበጽሕ እዩ።

SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk, announces Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as the first private passenger on a trip around the moon. (AP/Chris Source: AP/Chris
Published 19 September 2018 at 2:07pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ቢሊዮናት ዶላራት ዝውንን ጃፓናዊ ኢሎን ሙስክ'፡ ኣብቲ ናቱ ኩባንያ Space-X ናይ ፈለማ ብውልቂ ብነፋሪት ኣብ ዙርያ ወርሒ ክጓዓዝ እዩ። ሚስተር ሙስክ ኣብዚ ቅሩብ እዋናት ዘርኣዮ ሕማቕ ባህርይ ስም ኩባኒያኡ ሃስዩ ድሕሪ ምጽናሕ እዚ ተዋሂቡ ዘሎ መግለጺ ስም ኩባንያኡ ከዐርየሉ ትጽቢት ይግበር።
