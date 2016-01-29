ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ስዊድን ክሳብ 80 ሺሕ ዝኣኽሉ ሓተቲ ዑቕባ ናብ ዓዶም ከተባርሮም ወሲና

Syrian children sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, near Stockholm

Published 29 January 2016 at 11:13am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

ብ ኣሻሓት ዝቑጸሩ ሕቶ ዑቕባ ኣቕሪቦም ሕቶኦም ተቐባልነት ዘይረኸበ ፡Sweden ናብዝመጽዎ ሃገር ከምተባርሮም ገሊጻ። እዚ ናይ Sweden ዝመጽእ ዘሎ፡ ጎረባብታ ዝኾና ሃገራት ዝመጽወን ቁጽሪ ስደተኛታት ንምግታእ ተመሳሳሊ ስጉምትታት ክወስዳ ምስጀመራዩ።

