ስዊድን ክሳብ 80 ሺሕ ዝኣኽሉ ሓተቲ ዑቕባ ናብ ዓዶም ከተባርሮም ወሲና

Syrian children sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, near Stockholm Source: Syrian children sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, near Stockholm
Published 29 January 2016 at 11:13am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
ብ ኣሻሓት ዝቑጸሩ ሕቶ ዑቕባ ኣቕሪቦም ሕቶኦም ተቐባልነት ዘይረኸበ ፡Sweden ናብዝመጽዎ ሃገር ከምተባርሮም ገሊጻ። እዚ ናይ Sweden ዝመጽእ ዘሎ፡ ጎረባብታ ዝኾና ሃገራት ዝመጽወን ቁጽሪ ስደተኛታት ንምግታእ ተመሳሳሊ ስጉምትታት ክወስዳ ምስጀመራዩ።
