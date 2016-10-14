ሞት ንጉስ ታይላንድ፡ ንታያዊያን ኣሰንቢዱ

A young woman holds a picture of a young King Bhumbibol Adulyadej after news of his death aged 88. (AAP) Source: A young woman holds a picture of a young King Bhumbibol Adulyadej after news of his death aged 88. (AAP)
Published 14 October 2016 at 12:08pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 12:45pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ንጉስ ታይላንድ ኣብ 1927 እዩ ኣብ ሕቡራት መንግስታት ኣመሪካ ተወሊዱ፡ ወዲ ክልተ ዓመት ከሎ ኣቡኡ ሞይቱ፡ ኣብቲ እዋን ዉላድ ዘይነበሮ ኣኮኡ ንግስነቱ ስለገደፈ፡ ወዲ 9 ዓመት ሓዉ ንግስነቱ ተረኪቡ፡ ሓዉ ድማ ብጥይት ስለተቐትለ፡ ኣብ መበል 18 ዓመት ዕድሜኡ ኣብ ዙፋን ንግስነት ተቐሚጡ፡ ን 70 ዓመት ንታያዊያን ነጊስዎም፡ ትማሊ ድማ ኣብ መበል 88 ዓመቱ ድማ ዓሪፉ። ንዝርዝር ትሕዝቶ ኣብዚ ብምጥዋቕ ስምዑ።
Published 14 October 2016 at 12:08pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 12:45pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share