ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

ሞት ንጉስ ታይላንድ፡ ንታያዊያን ኣሰንቢዱ

ኤስ.ቢ.ኤስ ትግርኛ

A young woman holds a picture of a young King Bhumbibol Adulyadej after news of his death aged 88. (AAP)

A young woman holds a picture of a young King Bhumbibol Adulyadej after news of his death aged 88. (AAP) Source: A young woman holds a picture of a young King Bhumbibol Adulyadej after news of his death aged 88. (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2016 at 12:08pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 12:45pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ንጉስ ታይላንድ ኣብ 1927 እዩ ኣብ ሕቡራት መንግስታት ኣመሪካ ተወሊዱ፡ ወዲ ክልተ ዓመት ከሎ ኣቡኡ ሞይቱ፡ ኣብቲ እዋን ዉላድ ዘይነበሮ ኣኮኡ ንግስነቱ ስለገደፈ፡ ወዲ 9 ዓመት ሓዉ ንግስነቱ ተረኪቡ፡ ሓዉ ድማ ብጥይት ስለተቐትለ፡ ኣብ መበል 18 ዓመት ዕድሜኡ ኣብ ዙፋን ንግስነት ተቐሚጡ፡ ን 70 ዓመት ንታያዊያን ነጊስዎም፡ ትማሊ ድማ ኣብ መበል 88 ዓመቱ ድማ ዓሪፉ። ንዝርዝር ትሕዝቶ ኣብዚ ብምጥዋቕ ስምዑ።

Published 14 October 2016 at 12:08pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 12:45pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ