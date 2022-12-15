SBS Tigrinya

ተኣምራዊ ጉዕዞ ሞሮኮ ኣብቂዑ፣ ሓዘን ብሓበን ተተኪኡ

France v Morocco - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Semi Final - Al Bayt Stadium

France's Randal Kolo Muani scores their side's second goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Wednesday December 14, 2022.. See PA story WORLDCUP France. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Credit: Adam Davy/PA/Alamy

Published 15 December 2022 at 7:22pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Presented by SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS / SBS Tigrinya

ኣብ ዋንጫ ዓለም ፊፋ 2022 ግጥማት ፍርቂ ፍጻመ ተኻይዶም ፈረንሳን ኣርጀንቲናን ንፍጻመ ሓሊፈን ኣለዋ። ኤስቢኤስ ኣብ’ዚ ኣብ ኣውስትራልያ ነዚ ውራይ ብቐጥታ ንህዝቢ ዘመሓላልፍ ዘሎ መደበር ቴሌቪዥን’ዩ። ጽሟቕ ትሕዝቶ ግጥማት ፍርቂ ፍጻመን ዝፈጠርዎ ስምዒታትን ዝትንትን ትሕዝቶ ተዳልይልኩም ኣሎ።

