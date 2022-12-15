ተኣምራዊ ጉዕዞ ሞሮኮ ኣብቂዑ፣ ሓዘን ብሓበን ተተኪኡ

France's Randal Kolo Muani scores their side's second goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Wednesday December 14, 2022.. See PA story WORLDCUP France. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Credit: Adam Davy/PA/Alamy
Published 15 December 2022 at 7:22pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Presented by SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS / SBS Tigrinya
ኣብ ዋንጫ ዓለም ፊፋ 2022 ግጥማት ፍርቂ ፍጻመ ተኻይዶም ፈረንሳን ኣርጀንቲናን ንፍጻመ ሓሊፈን ኣለዋ። ኤስቢኤስ ኣብ’ዚ ኣብ ኣውስትራልያ ነዚ ውራይ ብቐጥታ ንህዝቢ ዘመሓላልፍ ዘሎ መደበር ቴሌቪዥን’ዩ። ጽሟቕ ትሕዝቶ ግጥማት ፍርቂ ፍጻመን ዝፈጠርዎ ስምዒታትን ዝትንትን ትሕዝቶ ተዳልይልኩም ኣሎ።
