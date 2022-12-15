ተኣምራዊ ጉዕዞ ሞሮኮ ኣብቂዑ፣ ሓዘን ብሓበን ተተኪኡ

France's Randal Kolo Muani scores their side's second goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Wednesday December 14, 2022.. See PA story WORLDCUP France. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Credit: Adam Davy/PA/Alamy